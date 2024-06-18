Previous
Next
Rose Ferdinand Picard by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2548

Rose Ferdinand Picard

Looks like raspberry ripple ice cream, but has the most gorgeous scent
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise