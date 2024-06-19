Previous
Temperance Hall, Wirksworth
Photo 2549

Temperance Hall, Wirksworth

The Temperance Movement was established in Wirksworth long before the hall was built in 1860. I didn't go in but I understand that the most interesting feature is a clock that instead of numerals had letters spelling "BE SOBER AND WISE"
19th June 2024

Maxine Lathbury

