Photo 1268
Temptation
Molly is taking an unhealthy interest in the feather in my hat as it blows about in the breeze
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1269
photos
7
followers
16
following
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSLR-A230
Taken
17th December 2020 1:35pm
Tags
cat
,
feather
