Photo 1278
Trees
Beautiful day for a walk today. This is close to where I live.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
27th December 2020 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
