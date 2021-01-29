Sign up
Photo 1312
Hellebore Hidcote
This is my favourite hellebore. I find it hard to see the inside as the flower holds it head down.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
hellebore
