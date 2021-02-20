Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1334
Common Lungwort (pulmonaria)
This has been used since the Middle Ages to treat coughs and lung diseases, hence its name. The flowers are quite pretty, and turn blue as they age. I have this in the garden, but have never tried to use it as a medicine!
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1335
photos
9
followers
18
following
365% complete
View this month »
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
20th February 2021 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lungwort
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close