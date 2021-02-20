Previous
Common Lungwort (pulmonaria) by 365projectmaxine
Common Lungwort (pulmonaria)

This has been used since the Middle Ages to treat coughs and lung diseases, hence its name. The flowers are quite pretty, and turn blue as they age. I have this in the garden, but have never tried to use it as a medicine!
Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
