Bandstand by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1436

Bandstand

I walked into town through the park this morning. The old bandstand is due to be demolished and replaced.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Evgenia
Magical place. Fav
June 3rd, 2021  
