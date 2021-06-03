Previous
Cosmos by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1437

Cosmos

As usual, I've grown lots of cosmos from seed. This is the first one to flower
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - fav
June 3rd, 2021  
Evgenia
Gorgeous
June 3rd, 2021  
