Bee on Foxglove by 365projectmaxine
Bee on Foxglove

This foxglove was close to where I was sitting this morning and was buzzing with bees.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A stunning capture of the bee - so clear and detailed - Fav
July 23rd, 2021  
Brian Moody ace
Amazing closeup
July 23rd, 2021  
Gillian Brown
Beautiful.
July 23rd, 2021  
