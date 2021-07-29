Previous
Where's the sun gone? by 365projectmaxine
Where's the sun gone?

A grey day but at least it's dry after yesterday's storms.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
