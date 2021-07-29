Sign up
Photo 1493
Where's the sun gone?
A grey day but at least it's dry after yesterday's storms.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
Tags
sunflower
