Photo 1513
Crypt - St Wystan's Church, Repton
Constructed during the reign of King Aethelbald (716-757). It is one of the oldest examples of Anglo-Saxon architecture, and is the burial place of two Mercian kings. Repton was the capital of the Saxon Kingdom of Mercia.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
18th August 2021 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crypt
,
repton
