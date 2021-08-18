Previous
Crypt - St Wystan's Church, Repton by 365projectmaxine
Crypt - St Wystan's Church, Repton

Constructed during the reign of King Aethelbald (716-757). It is one of the oldest examples of Anglo-Saxon architecture, and is the burial place of two Mercian kings. Repton was the capital of the Saxon Kingdom of Mercia.
18th August 2021

Maxine Lathbury

