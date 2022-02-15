Sign up
Photo 1694
Sweet Violets
I have a large clump of violets in the garden, and at this time of the year they have these beautiful tiny flowers
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1695
photos
17
followers
23
following
464% complete
View this month »
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
15th February 2022 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
violets
