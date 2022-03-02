Sign up
Photo 1709
Ashbourne, Derbyshire
All of the shops and houses in the town get boarded up to protect them from damage for the two days that the Royal Shrovetide Football is played
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1709
photos
17
followers
23
following
468% complete
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
2nd March 2022 10:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ashbourne
,
royal shrovetide football
