Ashbourne, Derbyshire by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1709

Ashbourne, Derbyshire

All of the shops and houses in the town get boarded up to protect them from damage for the two days that the Royal Shrovetide Football is played
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
