Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1710
Our Game
A few of the 5,000 small clay figures made by residents, children, and visitors to Ashbourne. They represent players in the Royal Shrovetide Football game. The football was made by school children.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1711
photos
17
followers
23
following
468% complete
View this month »
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
3rd March 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clay figures
,
royal shrovetide football
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close