Our Game by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1710

Our Game

A few of the 5,000 small clay figures made by residents, children, and visitors to Ashbourne. They represent players in the Royal Shrovetide Football game. The football was made by school children.
3rd March 2022

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
468% complete

