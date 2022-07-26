Previous
Well Camouflaged by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1855

Well Camouflaged

The butterfly really blended in on the rudbeckia
26th July 2022

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
