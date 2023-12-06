Previous
York Minster by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2353

York Minster

This is a truly magnificent cathedral. It was founded in 627AD. It is the second largest Gothic cathedral in Northern Europe. The inside is equally stunning.
Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
John Falconer ace
And blue sky too. Great shot.
December 7th, 2023  
