Photo 2352
Guy Fawkes Inn
Guido Fawkes, the infamous revolutionary was born here in 1570. It is now a pub where we spent a very pleasant evening
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
2
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2353
photos
25
followers
32
following
644% complete
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
Tags
guy fawkes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav, just love the history and cosyness of this image !
December 7th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Especially with the glass of wine.
December 7th, 2023
