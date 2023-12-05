Previous
Guy Fawkes Inn by 365projectmaxine
Guy Fawkes Inn

Guido Fawkes, the infamous revolutionary was born here in 1570. It is now a pub where we spent a very pleasant evening
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav, just love the history and cosyness of this image !
December 7th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Especially with the glass of wine.
December 7th, 2023  
