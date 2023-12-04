Previous
Toadstool Tree by 365projectmaxine
Toadstool Tree

One of the fabulous decorations within Bamburgh Castle representing the Faerie Folks' forest. The theme was myths and legends of Northumbria.
Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
