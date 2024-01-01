Previous
First Signs of Spring by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2379

First Signs of Spring

This pot of tiny daffodils was a birthday present last year. Lovely to see them coming up.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
