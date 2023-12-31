Sign up
Photo 2378
Happy New Year Everyone!
Saved from our Cornish holiday earlier in the year
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2378
photos
25
followers
32
following
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
Tags
wine
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
December 31st, 2023
