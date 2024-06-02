Sign up
Previous
Photo 2532
Roadside Delight
We had to pull over to take a look at these poppies that were growing along side the road. I suppose that at some point someone must have planted them there.
2nd June 2024
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2532
photos
27
followers
34
following
693% complete
poppies
Heather
ace
They are really pretty! I have never seen poppies with this light pink colour before. A nice composition too, Maxine, with the slightly curving road meeting the rails of the fence and the poppies all at the end! Fav
June 2nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Delightful!
June 2nd, 2024
