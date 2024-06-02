Previous
Roadside Delight by 365projectmaxine
Roadside Delight

We had to pull over to take a look at these poppies that were growing along side the road. I suppose that at some point someone must have planted them there.
Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Heather ace
They are really pretty! I have never seen poppies with this light pink colour before. A nice composition too, Maxine, with the slightly curving road meeting the rails of the fence and the poppies all at the end! Fav
June 2nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Delightful!
June 2nd, 2024  
