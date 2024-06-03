Previous
Ox-Eye Daisies by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2533

Ox-Eye Daisies

These are widespread in fields and road verges
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
