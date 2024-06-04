Sign up
Previous
Photo 2533
Peak District
This is the view from a lay-by that I stopped in on my way home from Macclesfield. I am surprised that the photo is half decent as the vegetation was so tall that I had to hold the camera above my head:)
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2533
photos
27
followers
34
following
693% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th June 2024 2:13pm
Tags
peak district
