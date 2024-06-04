Previous
Peak District by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2533

Peak District

This is the view from a lay-by that I stopped in on my way home from Macclesfield. I am surprised that the photo is half decent as the vegetation was so tall that I had to hold the camera above my head:)
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
