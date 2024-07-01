Previous
Falmouth Harbour
Photo 2561

Falmouth Harbour

Out for dinner with friends this evening. This was the view from our table.
1st July 2024

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Heather ace
Wow! A great sky and harbour capture (and view)! Fav
July 2nd, 2024  
