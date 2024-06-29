Previous
Confetti Fields by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2559

Confetti Fields

This farm is the original wedding petal growers and open for a week every summer. Incredibly beautiful. Fields and fields of delphiniums of every colour. An amazing experience to walk amongst them.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise