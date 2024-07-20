Previous
Canada Goose by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2580

Canada Goose

I reckon that he/she thought that I had food...sadly I didn't
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
July 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise