Donkeys by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2623

Donkeys

Visited the nearby Donkey Sanctuary this morning. What a joy it was to see, pet, and learn about these lovely animals. Here are two of the forty or so currently living at the sanctuary
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
