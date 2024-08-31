Previous
'Cornish' Rose by 365projectmaxine
'Cornish' Rose

I bought this rose whilst holidaying in Cornwall this year. This is its second flowering. I love the colours, and it has a glorious perfume
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

