Previous
Next
Faces in the Foliage by 365projectorgbilllaing
26 / 365

Faces in the Foliage

8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
In school, I was a visual learner. Decades later, I still am. My long-standing interest in photography, is an outgrowth of this. ...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Great spotting ,lovely shot and I can see the face
April 8th, 2023  
Bill Laing ace
@365projectorgbilllaing @Dawn I see three.
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise