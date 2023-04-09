The Riderless Horse . . . . The Tom Mix Memorial

On October 12, 1940, after visiting Pima County Sheriff Ed Echols in Tucson, Arizona, Tom Mix, a beloved Hollywood movie star who appeared in more than 100 films, headed north towards Phoenix on U.S. Highway 80 (now Arizona State Route 79) About eighteen miles south of Florence, Mix came upon construction barriers at a bridge washed away by a flash flood. Unable to stop in time, his car swerved twice, then overturned in a gully. A large aluminum suitcase containing money, traveler's checks, and jewels, situated on the package shelf behind his head, hurtled forward and fatally struck him, breaking his neck and killing him. He was 60 years old.



His funeral took place at the Little Church of the Flowers in Glendale, California, on October 16, 1940, and was attended by thousands of people.



A small stone memorial featuring a riderless horse marks the site of his death on State Route 79, and the nearby gully is known as "Tom Mix Wash". The marker bears the inscription: "In memory of Tom Mix, whose spirit left his body on this spot and whose characterization and portrayals in life served to better fix memories of the old West in the minds of living men." --Excerpted from Wikipedia