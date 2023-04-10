Previous
Blooms in Waiting by 365projectorgbilllaing
28 / 365

Blooms in Waiting

In a few more days these blooms will be gone for the season, a casualty of either old age or the local javelinas who savor them as tasty morsels.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
In school, I was a visual learner. Decades later, I still am. My long-standing interest in photography, is an outgrowth of this. ...
Dawn ace
Beautiful
April 11th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Such a beautiful bloom...we have varieties that open for just one night and others that stay for a few days
April 11th, 2023  
