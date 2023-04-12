Previous
Next
"I've Looked at Clouds from Both Sides Now" by 365projectorgbilllaing
30 / 365

"I've Looked at Clouds from Both Sides Now"

An homage to the Joni Mitchell song.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
In school, I was a visual learner. Decades later, I still am. My long-standing interest in photography, is an outgrowth of this. ...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Laing ace
@kali66 Thanks for the heads up.
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise