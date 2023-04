The "Oro" in Oro Valley, AZ

I live in Oro Valley, AZ, USA. When we first moved here, I assumed that the "oro" in Oro Valley was some reference to gold mining since 'oro" means gold in Spanish. As it turns out the "oro" in Oro Valley reflects the abundance of golden vegetation that blossoms here in the spring. There are at least a dozen different shrubs and trees that grow wild here that put out golden blooms this time of year. If you look down upon the valley it is indeed full of springtime oro.