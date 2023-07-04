Previous
Grow Where You Are Planted, Part 2 by 365projectorgbilllaing
112 / 365

Grow Where You Are Planted, Part 2

4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Yes they do , a nice find
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise