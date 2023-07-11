Previous
Tender Heart At The Core by 365projectorgbilllaing
119 / 365

Tender Heart At The Core

11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Bill Laing

@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
Christine Sztukowski
Very artistic fav
July 12th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love it, very arty. I love the colours and symmetry.
July 12th, 2023  
