Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
120 / 365
Once Proud ~ Infrared Capture
In our quest for beauty and the awe-inspiring, it's easy to pass by the not-so-beautiful and the forlorn, without a second thought. I'm beginning to think that's a missed opportunity.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
1
1
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
120
photos
35
followers
23
following
32% complete
View this month »
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill Ososki
ace
I agree with you. We all go through stages in life, and even the end can be forlorn. Much to be seen/learned in those photos of the not-so-beautiful. This is a great shot. But...maybe you can process that crowd of people out of the image.
July 13th, 2023
