Once Proud ~ Infrared Capture by 365projectorgbilllaing
120 / 365

Once Proud ~ Infrared Capture

In our quest for beauty and the awe-inspiring, it's easy to pass by the not-so-beautiful and the forlorn, without a second thought. I'm beginning to think that's a missed opportunity.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Bill Laing

@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
Bill Ososki ace
I agree with you. We all go through stages in life, and even the end can be forlorn. Much to be seen/learned in those photos of the not-so-beautiful. This is a great shot. But...maybe you can process that crowd of people out of the image.
July 13th, 2023  
