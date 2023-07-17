Previous
"F8 and Be There" ~ #3 by 365projectorgbilllaing
125 / 365

"F8 and Be There" ~ #3

17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
So stunning! FANTASTIC
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise