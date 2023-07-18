Previous
The Three Amigos by 365projectorgbilllaing
126 / 365

The Three Amigos

18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Ososki ace
Spectacular shot. Love the light coming through the rabbit ears, top of the cactus and the grass.
July 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise