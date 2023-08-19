Previous
Bisbee Stair Climb Race Course ~ Infrared Capture by 365projectorgbilllaing
158 / 365

Bisbee Stair Climb Race Course ~ Infrared Capture

“This is a stairway in the “Bisbee 1000: The Great Stair Climb“ which is the only outdoor stair climb race in the U.S. The 4.5-mile course features nine staircases (over 1000 total steps) connected by winding roads throughout the town, with a total course elevation gain/loss of ~1175 ft. This flight of stairs is part of a system of old and deteriorating stairways that traverse the steep hills of Bisbee, AZ. The stairways originally followed the mule paths worn into the terrain during the heyday of Bisbee's copper mining past. To put men back to work during the Great Depression, the Work Projects Administration (WPA) oversaw the building of the stairs over those same pathways.”

19th August 2023

Bill Laing

