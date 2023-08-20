Previous
Them: Day One - Us: Day 20,088 by 365projectorgbilllaing
Them: Day One - Us: Day 20,088

We decided to celebrate our 55th Wedding Anniversary in one of our all time favorite places: Yachats, Oregon. As we checked into our room, this scene was taking place a few yards away. We wish them great success and joy together.
Dawn ace
Congratulations to you both Bill on 55yrs and hope you have many more .
August 21st, 2023  
