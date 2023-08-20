Sign up
Previous
159 / 365
Them: Day One - Us: Day 20,088
We decided to celebrate our 55th Wedding Anniversary in one of our all time favorite places: Yachats, Oregon. As we checked into our room, this scene was taking place a few yards away. We wish them great success and joy together.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2023 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Congratulations to you both Bill on 55yrs and hope you have many more .
August 21st, 2023
