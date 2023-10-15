Previous
"I'm Going In. You Going In?" by 365projectorgbilllaing
214 / 365

"I'm Going In. You Going In?"

15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Ososki ace
Love sparkles and the reflections
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise