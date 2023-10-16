Previous
Window Seat by 365projectorgbilllaing
215 / 365

Window Seat

This was the view from my window seat on our flight between Phoenix and Oregon. Now, try to imagine crossing terrain like this on horseback or a covered wagon, like our ancestors did. Try it on black.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow spectacular!
October 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
wow! what a view
October 16th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Best shot from inside an airplane I’ve ever seen
October 16th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Where are you going in OR?
October 16th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Or maybe you took this before the other shots
October 16th, 2023  
Bill Laing ace
@jgpittenger Yes, from earlier in the trip. I’ll definitely let you know when we plan to return to Oregon. Maybe next summer.
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise