215 / 365
Window Seat
This was the view from my window seat on our flight between Phoenix and Oregon. Now, try to imagine crossing terrain like this on horseback or a covered wagon, like our ancestors did. Try it on black.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
Corinne C
ace
Wow spectacular!
October 16th, 2023
Annie D
ace
wow! what a view
October 16th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Best shot from inside an airplane I’ve ever seen
October 16th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Where are you going in OR?
October 16th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Or maybe you took this before the other shots
October 16th, 2023
Bill Laing
ace
@jgpittenger
Yes, from earlier in the trip. I’ll definitely let you know when we plan to return to Oregon. Maybe next summer.
October 16th, 2023
