Previous
216 / 365
Reflection
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
commented on an earlier version of this photo with this suggestion: "I think the image is in the reflection! Maybe crop it and flip it" The alternate version is above. The earlier version is posted here:
https://365project.org/365projectorgbilllaing/365/2023-10-15
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
216
photos
52
followers
48
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
☠northy
ace
I love it!
October 17th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic!
October 17th, 2023
