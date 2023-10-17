Previous
Reflection by 365projectorgbilllaing
216 / 365

Reflection

Madeleine Pennock @marshwader commented on an earlier version of this photo with this suggestion: "I think the image is in the reflection! Maybe crop it and flip it" The alternate version is above. The earlier version is posted here:
https://365project.org/365projectorgbilllaing/365/2023-10-15
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

☠northy ace
I love it!
October 17th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic!
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise