217 / 365
Spindrift ~ Oregon Coast
The sea along this section of the Oregon coast was very rough with a stiff breeze coming from the shore, creating a fine spray off the crest of the waves. This spray is called spindrift. Try it in black.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Bill Laing
ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust ……… In school, I was a visual learner....
Babs
ace
Wow wild weather
October 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is a marvellous capture of those waves - well done!
October 18th, 2023
