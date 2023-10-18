Previous
Spindrift ~ Oregon Coast by 365projectorgbilllaing
217 / 365

Spindrift ~ Oregon Coast

The sea along this section of the Oregon coast was very rough with a stiff breeze coming from the shore, creating a fine spray off the crest of the waves. This spray is called spindrift. Try it in black.
18th October 2023

Bill Laing

ace
@365projectorgbilllaing
"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes." --Marcel Proust
Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow wild weather
October 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is a marvellous capture of those waves - well done!
October 18th, 2023  
