Previous
Next
Between Heaven and Earth by 365projectorgchristine
17 / 365

Between Heaven and Earth

We are having record breaking heat as most of the world, so it was nice to have the beauty of the clouds yesterday.
The bird flew into the picture just as I snapped.
An add blessing
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise