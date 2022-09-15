Big black bumblebee

The Valley Carpenter Bee can be alarming when you first see it. They’re large as bees go, their whole genus is, roughly a third the length of a humming bird. Bulky, inch-long, metallic black females hum like conspiracy-theory black helicopters from flower to flower. The rarely-seen males are golden and fuzzy with gold-green eyes. The Valley Carpenters are the largest bees in California. Usually referred to as “black bumblebees”, they’re actually distant cousins to bumblebees just like honey bees.