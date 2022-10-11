Previous
Ready to go by 365projectorgchristine
54 / 365

Ready to go

As the song goes "my bags are packed and I'm ready to go" We are headed out to New Orleans for a Mississppi River cruise on a paddle boat. I may be inconsistent with uploading photo but will be definitely taking many photos daily LOL
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

