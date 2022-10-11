Sign up
54 / 365
Ready to go
As the song goes "my bags are packed and I'm ready to go" We are headed out to New Orleans for a Mississppi River cruise on a paddle boat. I may be inconsistent with uploading photo but will be definitely taking many photos daily LOL
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
54
photos
17
followers
20
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th October 2022 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
are
,
bags
,
packed
