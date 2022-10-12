Previous
Dallas Fort Worth Texas by 365projectorgchristine
55 / 365

Dallas Fort Worth Texas

We have a two hour lay over here. Our next flight was at night and we saw a beatiful lighting and thunderstorm from above the clouds. I was not able to get my camara...lost opportunity.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

