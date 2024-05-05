Sign up
Will you take me a home?
I'm just a flower in the grocery store
5th May 2024
5th May 24
5
5
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1062
photos
95
followers
93
following
167% complete
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
24th April 2024 9:28am
Privacy
Public
merry month of may
Diana
ace
Oh yes, anytime! Beautiful macro and detail, I love these lilies.
May 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding.
May 5th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors and great details.
May 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty !
May 5th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fv!
May 5th, 2024
