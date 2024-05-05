Previous
Will you take me a home? by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 612

Will you take me a home?

I'm just a flower in the grocery store
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
167% complete

Diana ace
Oh yes, anytime! Beautiful macro and detail, I love these lilies.
May 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding.
May 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and great details.
May 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
May 5th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
May 5th, 2024  
