Ojai Post Office Tower and Portico

The Ojai Post Office Tower and Portico, completed in 1917, provide a scenic focal point for the downtown area.

Architects Frank Mead and Richard Requa modeled the tower after the Christopher Columbus Cathedral in Havana, Cuba, with additional details from cathedrals and churches throughout Mexico.

Complementing the Arcade and Pergola bordering Ojai Avenue, the project was an integral part of the civic redevelopment plan conceived by Edward D. Libbey.